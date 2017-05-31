Trump vs Merkel: Is Germany Giving Trump What He Wants?

In round one, Lee and Garland talk about the war of words between President Trump and Germany's Angela Merkel. Trump hit Merkel on Twitter on Germany's funding of NATO and the US / German trade imbalance after Merkel said that Europe can't count on the US anymore….but is Merkel giving Trump exactly what he wants?

In round two, we'll talk about the current palace intrigue surrounding the White House, with the resignation of the communications director and rumors that former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowsky is coming back.

And in round three, we'll talk about real, untold story behind the 2016 election — interference by the government of the Ukraine detailed in Politico article that's been buried my the establishment media that describes top DNC official openly worked with Ukrainian officials to create the current press obsession with Russia.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!