America Has Sprung a Leak

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh In Obama's Footsteps? Trump Names Russia Among Three Threats NATO Faces

Our top story is Leaking America, as the New York Times is publishing details of the Manchester terror attack and a phone conversation between President Trump and the President of the Philippines has been released. Has the culture of leaking gotten out of control?

In the second round, the President's trip aboard continues with a stop at the NATO meeting and a controversial speech but the real issues are Syria and Daesh.

And in the third round, a Montana election makes headlines and more people are headed to live in places like Texas and North Dakota; how "flyover country" is making the news.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!