Manchester Terror Attack

Our top story is Monday night's cowardly terror attack in Manchester England that targeted children and teenage girls. Daesh is taking credit for the suicide bombing, so Garland and Lee talk about this deadly massacre and ask how it fits into the agreement that Donald Trump just made with Saudi Arabia.

In the second round, the Office of Management and Budget released the latest version of the 2018 federal budget – a $4 trillion behemoth that increases military spending while saving nearly $2 billion on entitlements. Will it be good for America and is it a good move politically for the present?

And in the third round, former CIA director John Brennan and other intelligence officials were testifying on Capitol Hill today, in the latest round of endless discussions about Pres. Trump and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!