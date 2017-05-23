Trump Ramps Up and Arms Anti-Iran Coalition in the Middle East

President Trump touches down in the Middle East with a plan for an anti-Iranian coalition and a massive weapons deal. Our hosts discuss the future of this plan.

Garland and Lee discuss General Michael Flynn’s refusal to comply with a Subpoena requiring him to provide documents and testimony to the Senate.

Garland and Lee discuss the firing of Ford CEO Mark Fields in a year where 9 billion dollars in profit is predicted

