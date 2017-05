Join Garland and Lee as they discuss charges being dropped against Wikileaks founder and a guilty plea being reported for disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner; both faced a sexual charge, but is there a double standard?

In round two, Donald Trump is embarking on his first trip abroad and may be ready to back a "Muslim NATO" — is this a way to sell an arms deal?

In round three, the numbers are in and immigration enforcement is up… but is the new get-tough policy on immigration going to last and how will it impact the economy?

