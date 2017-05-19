Trump Unhappy With Former FBI Director Investigating His Campaign

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite 'Troubling': US Lawmaker Questions Appointment of Mueller to Lead Russia Probe

Garland and Lee discuss the naming of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Trump Russia collision investigation and how that changes the current and future political landscape regarding that issue

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announces that the Administration plans to move forward with regulatory and tax reforms. Our hosts discuss the viability of getting them through Congress and the effects of another round of Wall Street deregulation.

Garland and Lee discuss the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes and how his work at the network changed the landscape of American journalism.

