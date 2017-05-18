The Talk of Impeachment Grows

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Democrats Going to Do Whatever It Takes to Impeach Trump

Garland and Lee discuss the letter by former FBI director Comey apparently accusing the President of trying to idle the investigation against General Flynn and the subsequent calls for impeachment.

The dollar falls and the stock market plunges after recent calls for impeachment of the American president. Our hosts discuss how and why this political instability is affecting the national and world economy.

Garland and Lee discuss the release of Chelsea Manning and controversial Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar River Lopez. Both are viewed as heroes by some and terrorists and traitors by others.

