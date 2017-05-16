Worldwide Cyberattacks: Are US Intelligence Agencies to Blame?

Join Garland and Lee as they discuss the massive cyber attack hit 150 countries affecting transit, hospitals, students, businesses and every other aspect of life throughout Europe, Russia, China and more. But the worst part? It may have been caused by an exploit that US intelligence agencies held onto. Is US policy responsible for the cyber attack, does the blame go to the software companies or just on the hackers themselves?

Then in round two, Nixon and Stranahan turn to foreign-policy and the situation with North Korea. The White House says the country is a threat, and based on their latest missile launch almost everybody seems to agree with them. How do you solve a problem like Korea?

Then in round three, billionaire globalist financier George Soros spent big bucks in 2016 trying to change the criminal justice system by putting money into state and local elections. It's already paid off in Florida, with the states attorney refuses to go for the death penalty for an accused cop killer. It's please week, and will look at how George Soros is affecting law enforcement.

