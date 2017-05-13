Trump Throws Entire Staff Overboard

Garland and Lee discuss the NBC Lester Holt interview in which the President contradicts the uniform story that his staff has told about the firing of the FBI Director. They also try to decipher this morning’s strange Presidential.

Attorney General Sessions institutes polices that will increase mass incarceration and double down on failed drug policies. Our hosts discuss the implications of these actions on citizens and future political implications.



Garland and Lee discuss the new U.S. China trade deal that opens the door for big banks to earn huge profits in Asia but ignores the Presidents promise to address the loss of jobs to China in the rust belt.

