Trump vs the Generals: Who is Calling the Shots?

© AFP 2017/ Romeo Gacad Pentagon Plan: Additional US Troops in Afghanistan Will Depend on NATO Action

Join Garland and Lee as they discuss are reports that the Trump administration is giving unprecedented power to the military to set such not jut strategy, but in setting foreign policy. Is The Donald given too much power to the generals or is he practicing the art of delegation?

Then in round two, Democrats are eternally battling Republicans and a recent poll shows a record number of relationships are breaking up due to political differences. Nixon and Stranahan ask: do you know anybody who's ended a relationship over politics? Plus, Garland and Lee will talk about the mayor's race in Nebraska that is becoming a national battleground and attracting big money and big name endorsements.

In the third round, South Koreans picked a new president today – Garland and Lee ask if their choice affects United States policy on North Korea, and what does the future hold for the Korean Peninsula?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!