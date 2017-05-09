Obama Staffers Attack Trump Appointees in the Senate

© AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image Trump Slams Yates Hearing: Nothing But Old, Fake News!

Garland and Lee discuss Sally Yates part of the ongoing accusations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. They discuss the constant smoke and ask if there will ever be a fire?

Emmanuel Macron wins the unpopular vote in the French election. Our hosts talk about the future of French politics and how the Syrian conflict and the battle with terrorism affect this and future elections.

Garland and Lee discuss the latest Kushner scandal as Kushner companies are caught promoting Jared's name and political access while seeking investors under the EB-5 visa program in China.

