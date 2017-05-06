Will Syrian Safe Zones Bring Peace AND End the Refugee Crisis?

In round one, Nixon and Stranahan talk about Syria and the new safety zones going into effect. Why do they matter and how they may impact prospects for peace in Syria and the worldwide Syrian refugee crisis?

In the second round, there’s great news for President Trump today as the unemployment rate had hit its lowest level in a decade. Garland and lee debate whether Trump should get the credit and talk about what the health care bill will look like after it comes out of the Senate,

Finally in the third round, Nixon and Stranahan talk about this weekend’s election in France. Can Marine Le Pen pull out a Trump-like miracle and defeat Macron…and why is President Obama meddling in the French election?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

