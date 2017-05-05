Trump Signs Religious Liberty Order as Critics Warn of Major Repercussions

Garland and Lee discuss President Trump’s religious liberty Executive Order and how undermining the Johnson amendment will affect the campaign finance landscape.

The house GOP passes a Healthcare compromise Bill. Our hosts talk about the future of this bill in the Senate and whether it makes changes for the betterment of the American Healthcare system.

Garland and Lee discuss China’s latest urging that all sides show restraint on the Korean Peninsula and how the US, history of regime change affects the dynamics of this potential conflict.

