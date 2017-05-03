Trump and Putin's First Conversation Since US' Missile Strike on Syria

© AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan Kremlin Reveals What Putin, Trump Discussed Over the Phone

Garland and Lee discuss President Trump Russian and president Putin's phone conversation today and whether it signals a turning point in the Trump administration's foreign policy. Additionally, they discuss President Trump's offer to meet with the North Korean dictator.

President Trump's son in law and strategic adviser Jared Kushner has been accused of failing to disclose important financial dealings with Goldman Sachs and George Soros. Our hosts talk about the implications of this failure to disclose and its implications for the administration as a whole.

Garland and Lee discuss Hillary Clinton's one on one interview with CNN host Christiane Amanpour in which she blames the Russians and FBI Director Comey for her loss. Additionally, they talk about the lawsuit Bernie supporters have filed against the DNC.

