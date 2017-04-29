The Trump Administration Hits 100 Days

Donald Trump recently described himself as both a Globalist and a Nationalist. Garland and Lee examine The Trump Administration’s efforts at the 100 day benchmark and whether this statement indicates flexibility or disfunction.

Garland and Lee are joined by Mike Hersh, The National Communications Director for Progressive Democrats of America and Scott Greer, the Deputy Editor at The Daily Caller to Discuss The Trump Administration’s Domestic policy achievements and mistakes.

