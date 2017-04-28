Will Trump’s Art of the Deal Ever Work With the US Congress?

President Trump has used "walk away from the table" negotiation technique issues like NAFTA, but will his participial tactics work in Congress? We'll break it down for you in round one.

In the second round they talk about the origins of the Syrian refugees crisis and talk about the solution that nobody seems to be talking about.

In the third round today they talk Net Neutrality, then get into a spirited discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

