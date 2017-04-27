Will Trump's Major Tax Cuts Get Passed?

With few specifics, the Trump Administration is pressing for a plan that would include major tax cuts for corporations but does not include the border adjustment tax that is central to the House Republicans plan. Garland and Lee discuss the plan and how it's likely to be received on Capitol Hill.

Our hosts discuss the recent court ruling that temporarily blocks the Trump Administrations executive order on Sanctuary Cities.

Garland and Lee interview Attorney and conservative activist Harmeet Dhillon about the recent suit filed against The University of California, Berkeley over Ann Coulter’s attempt to lecture on campus.

