The two mainstream parties that have governed France for the last 60 years have lost power as two outsiders vie for power. Garland and Lee discuss this and the factors that have produced shocking election results over the past year?

Our hosts discuss the prospects for a resolution of the upcoming US congressional budget vote and how the President's need for a border wall win will affect the outcome.

Garland and Lee address the City of New Orleans Government's ongoing removal of Confederate monuments.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!