Paris Terror Attack: Does Daesh Want Marine Le Pen Elected?

Yesterday's terror attack in Paris comes right before a crucial election – do the terrorists actually WANT Marine La Pen to be elected? Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon duke it out over the motivations of terrorists, then discuss how the US Department of Justice is going after Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Given WikiLeaks role in the 2016 election, how will Trump supporters react and does Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions have his priorities right?

In round three, the Federal Communications Commission is easing rules and allowing even more media consolidation. Is this freedom of press for another victory for the mainstream media?

