President Trump Rejects Candidate Trump's Anti-Globalism Rhetoric

President Trump's meteoric political ascension last year was fueled in part by an anti-globalism populist rhetoric. Garland and Lee discuss his recent economic policy reversals and who in his inner circle is fueling the change. Our co-hosts then move to an Arkansas plan to execute 8 people in 11 days and discuss the moral and legal implications of this plan.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!