Trump's Visa War

President Trump signs an executive order that targets the H-1B visa program which is frequently used by the tech industry to bring in foreign workers for skilled jobs. Will this help or hurt American workers? Democratic and Republican spin masters prepare for the results of the special election in the sixth congressional district in Georgia. Lee and Garland decide if the spin and rhetoric match the reality on the ground.

In the third round, they discuss the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the Iraqi city of Mosul and the suicide bomber bus attack in Syria. Are these arguments against the strategy of regime change?

