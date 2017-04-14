Have the US Media Lost Their Minds?

© AP Photo/ Militant website via AP, File Busted! US Mainstream Media Ends Up Supporting Daesh in Syria

There's a battle for the ear of President Trump as Team Bannon dukes it out with the New York Democrats led by first daughter Ivanka and her husband Jaren Kushner, and meanwhile, a New York Times columnist is saying the US should STOP fighting Daesh. It's all part of the media's bizarro world, where it's harder to tell real news from fake new and even harder to tell the difference between reporters and mental patients.…

