On today's episode of Fault Lines, Garland and Lee discuss the first official meeting of the US and Russian envoys and the subsequent press conference, President Trump's domestic agenda in a divided GOP, and the Kansas special election results.
Now that Secretary Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov have emerged from their meeting with little evidence of improvement in the chilly relationship between their two nations, co-hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss what this reflects about The Trump administration's foreign policy. They also discuss the odds of the President enacting his domestic agenda in a party deeply divided over healthcare and whether that will tie up his plans for tax reform.
Then, Nixon and Stranahan talk about the results of the special election in Kansas and banter about which party should be celebrating the results.
Libya is torn apart by several rivaling forces that have turned the country into a stage for muscle-flexing, political analyst and Director of the Center of Strategic Trends Studies Ivan Konovalov told Radio Sputnik.
Danish farmers seem to have achieved a perfect cycle as they brewed beer using urine collected from festival-goers. One couldn't possibly be more environmentally friendly than that. The idea, aptly called 'beercycling,' takes the ordinary process of transforming beer into waste to a completely new level: waste into beer.
Russia’s military sharpshooters will soon be getting a state-of-the-art sniper rifle, the director of the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (TsNIITochMash), Dmitry Semizorov, told Sputnik.
Germany's Prosecutor's Office said Thursday it issued an arrest warrant for an Iraqi citizen detained on suspicion of three explosions took place near the bus carrying players from the German football club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.
Russia is India’s most dependable and trusted defense and strategic partner but an under-performing trade remains a drag on the overall relationship that will celebrate seven decades of privileged diplomatic ties on April 13.
More than half of Russian citizens believe that the authorities can protect them from possible terrorist attacks following an explosion in the St. Petersburg metro last week, a daily poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), obtained by Sputnik, revealed on Thursday.
