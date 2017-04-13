No Trump Reset: US-Russia Relations at 'All-Time Low'

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Tillerson’s Visit to Moscow Attempt to Boost Mutual Trust, Russian Lawmaker Says

Now that Secretary Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov have emerged from their meeting with little evidence of improvement in the chilly relationship between their two nations, co-hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss what this reflects about The Trump administration's foreign policy. They also discuss the odds of the President enacting his domestic agenda in a party deeply divided over healthcare and whether that will tie up his plans for tax reform.

Then, Nixon and Stranahan talk about the results of the special election in Kansas and banter about which party should be celebrating the results.

