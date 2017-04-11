White House Power Struggle Creates Confused Foreign Policy

In their first show, co-hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan introduce themselves to their new audience and discuss the grassroots reaction to Donald Trump's missile strikes on Syria. While the establishment rejoices, grassroots voters are concerned and in many cases, feel betrayed.
The hosts discuss the new legislation in Germany to address internet hate speech, the Google fact check feature, and President Trump's new broadband policy and with an eye towards skepticism and suppression of free speech.
