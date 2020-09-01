Profoundly Consequential Zirp

As the US central bank promises to keep interest rates near zero for years to come, Max and Stacy ask Wolf Richter of WOLFSTREET.com whether or not the Fed’s money printing and free money policies are causing the soaring stock markets and, thus, the rising wealth and income gap. They discuss the property market landscape in San Francisco as the pandemic keeps employees ‘working from home.’ Wolf notes that the streets of San Francisco remain deserted even at the peak of what would normally be rush hour. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more on what Wolf Richter has to say about the outlook for US property and also the used car markets.
