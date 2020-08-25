Modern Day Coin Clipping

As more data piles up that the wealth gap is exploding in the United States as central banks continue to print ‘cantillionaires’ who profit handsomely from all the free new money, DOUBLE DOWN asks Nick Giambruno what this inequality might breed overseas as the spigots are opened on the fresh cash for the elite. They discuss Warren Buffett’s exit from US bank shares and his large purchase of stock in the biggest gold miner in the world, Barrick Gold (NYSE:$GOLD). They also discuss the unfortunate coincidence of Beirut suffering a massive explosion just as they were about to sign a deal to participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more on what Nick Giambruno has to say about where the next global debt and currency catastrophes may happen amidst the Covid-19 economic shutdowns.
