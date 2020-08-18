As the third leg of the gold bull market kicks in, DOUBLE DOWN chats to Egon von Greyerz of GoldSwitzerland.com about how much further this has to run and what the underlying economic and monetary conditions for a bull market are. They discuss Goldman Sachs warning that the rising gold price is a sign that the dollar’s days as the world’s reserve currency are nearing an end. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more on what Egon von Greyerz has to say about precious metals in an age of endless money printing.
