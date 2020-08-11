No Need to Pay Debts, Apparently

As the financial and government sectors find imaginative ways to reclassify debts that aren’t being paid as, in fact, being current, DOUBLE DOWN talks to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about the endgame of this global debt pyramid scheme unraveling. Goldman Sachs recently suggested that the US dollar as a reserve currency is also nearing an end of life as gold prices are signaling and Mitch agrees that the signs are there for this inevitability. And, is a hot war with China on the horizon? Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear what Mitch Feierstein sees in our monetary, economic and trade war future.
