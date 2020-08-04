Bitcoin: A Unit of Account in Africa

As investors and media in the West debate whether or not bitcoin is a medium of exchange, Africa has already skipped to using the cryptocurrency as a unit of account by individuals engaging in international trade because their own national banking systems and the global USD financial rails hamper their access to trade without impediment. They also discuss bitcoin as a store of value and whether or not it is possible to see it as gold 2.0 on a continent where gold is a major resource extracted for international markets. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear what Grey Jabesi sees for the future of trade, commerce and entrepreneurship in a free market bitcoin driven digital economy in Africa.
