Panic Buying Bankrupt Companies

As more listed companies continue to go bankrupt, more retail investors continue to buy up any shares they can find in these same companies. Though any investor caught, holding shares when the bankruptcy court finalizes a deal with creditors, these young RobinHood app traders have found adrenalin and fun in chasing these shares higher in the meantime. DOUBLE DOWN asks Craig Hemke why it is that these retail investors are not panic buying gold in the same way they are chasing bankrupt stocks higher. They also discuss what happens if the US Federal Reserve does, indeed, announce that they are going to control the yield curve. Will gold rocket higher? Will the dollar survive? Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more on what Craig Hemke has to say about precious metals in an age of pandemic and free money.
