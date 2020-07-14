The Return of Black Wall Street

As protests continue to sweep America and the world against the institutional racism of the police, DOUBLE DOWN talks to entrepreneur, Sinclair Skinner of ILoveBlackPeople.com. Sinclair has long fought for decolonizing one’s life through exiting the racist economic and financial systems and building sovereignty through online tools and the cryptocurrency, bitcoin. They discuss the circular economies of black America, which saw the huge success of Black Wall Streets in the early 1900s in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Durham, North Carolina only to see them burned down by envious, resentful white communities. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more on what Sinclair Skinner has to say about the future for black people in a newly woke world.
