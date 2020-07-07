The Most Important Quarter

As cash in American checking accounts surges at a pace never seen in modern history, Max and Stacy note that it is the best of times for some despite the worst of times for many. Stacy believes this past quarter will prove you be as historic as August 1971 when the US went of the gold standard in terms of its significance to the monetary system. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear what Max and Stacy have to say about the second quarter in which the global pandemic has altered the economic landscape.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)