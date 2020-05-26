You Can’t Predict Markets. Or Can You?

As Max and Stacy recount their moment of predicting markets with incredible accuracy, they ask whether or not markets should be predictable. DOUBLE DOWN is joined by Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about this question and more. Interest rates have gone negative for the first time ever in the United Kingdom, what is this signaling about the genuine shape of the so-called ‘recovery’ on which all are betting. The conversation turns to the banking crisis expected within the next month or two as European banks are so highly geared that they are not fit to trade. These are globally systemic important banks and their crisis will impact the world. Finally, they look at the US Fed buying junk bonds to try and bailout the global financial system and dollar supply chains. Tune into DOUBLE DOWN to hear more from precious metals expert, Alasdair Macleod.
