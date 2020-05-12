Oil Market Structure is Broken

In the midst of a global oil demand shock, Saudi Arabia decided to shock the oil markets even further with a surge in supply and a massive discount on the price. Compounding these supply and demand shocks was the oil Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) meant to provide investors with exposure to the price of WTI oil. DOUBLE DOWN talks to Tyson Slocum of Public Citizen about his public testimony to regulators about whether this ETF product is suitable for ordinary investors given the structure of the product. Tyson believes the markets are no longer designed to be well-functioning for end users but to accommodate speculators. He also notes that position limits have still not been enforced ten years after the Dodd-Frank bill made them law. Tune in to hear more on structural issues in the oil markets.
