The Halving

As the US prepares $3 trillion over the next 90 days and as billionaire investor, Warren Buffett, piles on over $50 billion in losses on his badly timed portfolio, DOUBLE DOWN talks to Simon Dixon of bnktothefuture.com about the economic and monetary paradigm shift happening from easy money to hard money. The bitcoin block reward is about to get cut in half next week, an event many anticipate will drive the price of bitcoin higher. Others, however, believe the tightening is already priced in. What has perhaps not yet been priced in, however, is the monetary madness from central banks. They also discuss plans for sovereign cryptocurrencies and whether or not they make sense in a post-pandemic world. Tune in to hear more on what Simon has to say about the future of bitcoin in a post-fiat world.
