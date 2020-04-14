Backstopping the Whole Planet

As central banks come to the rescue yet again as Wall Street’s bad junk bond debts are thrown onto the Fed’s balance sheet, DOUBLE DOWN asks Rick Ackerman of rickackerman.com about inflation: will it ever come? Rick believes it will be deflation and then hyperinflation, as the Fed must print a whole lot more to overcome the massive deflationary collapse in the works. At the moment, there is a surplus of cash to opportunities so money printing only goes so far but nothing lies beyond the scope of the Federal Reserve’s monetization in order to reinflate the $1.5 quadrillion derivatives juggernaut. They discuss the fact that oil and natural gas are a substantial part of the leveraging in the derivatives market and how that price crash has caused much of the current credit market panic. Tune into Double Down to hear what else former market maker, Rick Ackerman, has to say about oil markets and the Fed’s money printing.
