The CoronaCrisis Quarter

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert take a look at the biggest event of the first quarter of 2020: the coronavirus called COVID-19.

As the #covid19 pandemic continues to bring havoc to livelihoods and supply chains across the world, DOUBLE DOWN takes a look at what next for the global economy. While US stock markets started the year at all-time highs, the coronavirus has caused huge economic turmoil of the likes unseen since the Great Depression. How high will unemployment go? In just the past two weeks alone, ten million Americans have applied for benefits and the expectation is for tens of millions more to apply in the coming weeks as lockdowns spread and tighten across the nation. Many economists are predicting we could soon see numbers worse than the Great Depression. And how much money will need to be printed to rescue the system? Tune into Double Down to hear the answers and a whole lot more about what we can learn from the first quarter of 2020.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com