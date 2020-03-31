Gold: Hello, Price Discovery!

As the world continues lockdown to fight the #covid19 pandemic, DOUBLE DOWN asks precious metals analyst, David Morgan, about what the wild action in the physical gold markets in New York suggest is happening. There is definitely some difficulty in delivering physical bars and so new contracts will accept LBMA 400 oz bars for delivery instead of the 100 oz bars normally delivered in New York. The race to physical could just be getting started. David Morgan says that gold is the monetary hitching post of the universe and, if this fiat world does not survive the pandemic, everyone will want to own some of this currency of last resort. Tune into Double Down to hear more about what David Morgan has to say about gold and silver in the age of pandemic.

