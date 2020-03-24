Post-Pandemic Economy

As the world enters total lockdown to fight the #covid19 pandemic, DOUBLE DOWN asks trends forecaster, Gerald Celente, how this might alter our economic system forever. The virus has exposed the fact that the US is unable, for example, to provide healthcare workers with personal protection equipment as it is unable to manufacture such things - will this sort of capacity need to return to the US after the pandemic has gone? What does the future hold for the youngest generations coming of age during this crisis and will it be a more self-sustaining, self-sufficient one? Tune into Double Down to hear more about what Gerald Celente has to forecast for our post-pandemic future.

