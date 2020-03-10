You Can't Print Up a Supply Chain

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Ross Ashcroft of RenegadeInc.com about coronavirus sweeping through the UK.

As the coronavirus - aka Covid-19 - lands in the UK, DOUBLE DOWN talks to Ross Ashcroft of RenegadeInc.com about the supply chain disruptions heading our way. They discuss the run on loo roll and the credit crunch for small and medium-sized enterprises which cause a supply shock in weeks and months to come. The most important thing to observe from the frontlines of the pandemic hitting the UK is the collapse in trust, nobody trusts politicians anymore and it is everyone for themselves. Tune into Double Down to hear what Ross Ashcroft has to say about the supply chain crunch heading our way.

