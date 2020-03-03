Prepping for Pandemic

As the coronavirus - aka Covid-19 - continues to sweep the globe, DOUBLE DOWN talks to a prepper intellectual, Charles Hugh Smith of OfTwoMinds.com, about his thoughts on how the US administration is handling the pandemic and what are the chances for further disruption to supply chains and to financial markets. They also ask Smith whether or not it is too late to prep? Has the window of opportunity to stockpile goods passed? Tune into Double Down to hear what Charles Hugh Smith has to say about this and a whole deep dive into the outcomes of a pandemic.

