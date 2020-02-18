A Permanently High Plateau?

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the exuberant US stock markets.

As the US stock markets continue to head higher while commodity prices and freighter rates suggest a massive economic collapse, which market is speaking the most truth? DOUBLE DOWN talks to Wolf Richter of WolfStreet.com about the mixed signals and insane valuations in the markets. They highlight the case of Union Pacific where financialization is ripping the company’s balance sheet apart and yet the stock prices relentlessly higher on bad news. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Wolf Richter has to say about this and more in the boom times in US stock markets.

