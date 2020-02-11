Don’t Buy the Dip?

As the US stock markets continue to rip higher, DOUBLE DOWN talks to a money manager, Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about the daily new all-time highs in the days of the pandemic. With Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon spelling out MAGA, what chance do the Democrats have of beating Trump in 2020 when markets are so exuberant? Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Mitch Feierstein has to say about how much longer markets can stay so high.

