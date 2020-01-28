Post Brexit: The Great NHS Heist Continues

On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to Dr Bob Gill about his new documentary, The Great NHS Heist.

As the UK prepares to Brexit at the end of the week, DOUBLE DOWN asks Dr. Bob Gill what’s in store for the National Health Service, which was a centerpiece of the pro-Brexit campaign in 2016. Dr. Gill believes that there will never be a public announcement that the NHS has been privatized, it will continue to happen by stealth.

The basic structure of the NHS has been redesigned to accommodate an eventual turn to an insurance-based system for the benefit of the big US corporations. In terms of the profit available to foreign corporations, the NHS is divided up into three asset groups that American corporations are hoping to get their hands on in any new trade deal between the post-Brexit UK and the US: NHS land, its annual budget, and its patient data. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Dr. Bob Gill has to say about The Great NHS Heist.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com