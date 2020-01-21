A Bag of Conundrums

As the world sinks deeper into a kind of neo-feudalism of an untouchable class at the top incapable of failing, even though that’s what they do all year long, and the vast majority who must toil at low wage jobs and still require debt to afford the bare necessities of life, DOUBLE DOWN asks Jim Kunstler of Kunstler.com if there is any solution on offer from the Democratic candidates for president. He sees an economic ‘bag of conundrums’ for all parties to deal with, for what is really going on is far more complex and weird than is currently appreciated. The state of our economy depends on the state of our energy inputs in our techno-industrial age. How much value will all this data we collect have if we can’t produce enough electricity to keep the servers running? Kunstler also believes we are heading into a neo-Medieval form of feudalism rather than a hyper-corporate one as he does not believe any of those corporate structures will survive what is coming. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Jim Kunstler has to say about this feudal future in the cards.

