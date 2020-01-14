Daylight Robbery

As the world gears up for another war in the Middle East, one thing that goes hand in glove with war is taxes. So it’s no better time to talk to Dominic Frisby who has written a book all about taxes, “Daylight Robbery.” They discuss the relationship between tax and war. Not only does this involve direct taxation, but also debt, which is a tax on the future. Dominic notes that the British taxpayer only just finished paying off the debts for WWI. War costs also ultimately lead to inflation, which is taxation without legislation. Furthermore, every war is not only financed by new taxes but that war also gives the government greater leverage to levy more taxes in the name of patriotism for the war effort. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Dominic Frisby has to say about this daylight robbery.

