Only So Long That You Can Hide the Sun

As the ‘roaring’ twenties kicks off with war and stock market booms, DOUBLE DOWN asks Nick Giambruno of Casey Research in Buenos Aires what he thinks is happening. Can the Fed continue to keep the stock market at all time highs? Nick says there is a saying in Argentina that “there’s only so long you can hide the sun before it rises again the next day.” The same goes for all central banks, they can’t overwhelm market forces forever. One day market pricing will happen again, whether or not central banks want it to happen. They also discuss bitcoin, the new crisis currency, and how it is being used in Argentina to help people protect their wealth. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Nick Giambruno has to say about living as an international man in turbulent times.

