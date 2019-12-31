2020: The Year of Doubling Down on Bad Ideas

DOUBLE DOWN welcomes in the New Year with some bold, fun and wild predictions for 2020. The biggest theme of the past decade has, of course, been the central banks continuously intervening to keep all the unpayable debts from toppling the global financial system. Max and Stacy believe they will continue to double down, big time, in the new year. Are negative rates in the cards for the US dollar? If so, then Mark Carney’s warning from Jackson Hole will soon come true: the USD will be replaced by an IMF backed settlements layer. They also look at the big bets on gold made at the end of the year and what that tells us about what speculators are predicting the future might look like. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Max and Stacy see for 2020.

