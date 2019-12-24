Betting on $4000 Gold

As 2019 ends with nations stockpiling and repatriating gold, DOUBLE DOWN asks Craig Hemke if this is the sign of things to come as trust disintegrates and gold shines. Poland repatriated 100 tons of gold from the Bank of England but it may be the newly acquired gold they purchased this year. Slovakia’s ex-premier is vowing to urge the country’s government to repatriate their gold reserves (over 31 tons) back from the same Bank of England for ‘allies cannot be trusted,’ he warns. They also discuss the mysterious speculator who placed a $1.75 million bet that gold prices would hit $4000 within the next 18 months. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Craig Hemke has to say about his golden predictions for precious metals markets in 2020.

