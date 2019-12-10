The Blob of Debt

On today’s doubleheader episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert ask Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com, who or what will save us from the debt blob?

As the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell warns that the debt is unsustainable as it takes ever more units of debt to create just one unit of GDP growth, DOUBLE DOWN asks Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com for his forecast on where this is all headed. He believes that a total fiat currency collapse is in the cards within the next two to three years and, before that, interest rates are going to get real in 2020. Tune into Double Down to hear more on what Alasdair has to say about his predictions for gold, fiat and conflict.

